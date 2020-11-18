A WOMAN has been jailed for two years in Mallorca after attempting to cut off her boyfriend’s penis.

The defendant, a 52-year-old Colombian, admitted in court to seriously wounding her former partner, aged 39, with a knife.

According to prosecutors, the pair had been out drinking in Alcudia on the evening of October 18.

As the night came to an end, the defendant suggested that they have sex in a secluded area near the Roman Theatre – a proposition accepted by the victim.

Once in a hidden spot, the defendant began to perform oral sex on her boyfriend.

It was then that she retrieved a knife with a six-inch blade from her handbag and slashed her boyfriend’s scrotum.

The man was able to disarm the defendant as she aimed at his penis again, however the defendant took another knife from her bag, lunging at him.

After being slashed repeatedly on his head, the boyfriend was able to run to a nearby bar to ask for help.

He suffered a gash on his scrotum and required multiple stitches on his face and scalp.

In addition to being jailed for two years, the judge has handed the defendant a two-year restraining order on behalf of the victim.

It comes after a woman in the Valencian Community town of Mislata stabbed her boyfriend in the testicles.

The incident was prompted by the man’s desire to have sex with her, and when she refused, he threw a condom in her face.

Her angry response was swift and dramatic, as she produced a pocket knife and stabbed him in his testicles.