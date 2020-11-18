AN alleged kidnapping is being investigated in Estepona.

A witness told Policia Nacional on Monday that he saw masked men force a man into a car before fleeing at high speed.

The event reportedly took place in the late afternoon between the Saladillo area and the Paraiso-Barronal urbanisation.

The victim is said to have been approached by three men donning ski masks who placed a hood over his head before bundling him into an SUV.

The 112 emergency service mobilised several units to the area but were unable to track the vehicle down.

Do you know anything about this story? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es