THE arts industry, like so many sectors, has taken a beating from the coronavirus pandemic.

And it seems even Spain’s most iconic dancers cant keep their head above water as lockdown restrictions continue.

Almost half of flamenco dancers (42%) will be forced to retrain in other professions if current limitations on the arts industry continue, the Flamenco Union have said.

The majority of flamenco dancers dedicate their lives to their profession, meaning they have no side hustle to fall back on when the going gets tough.

With a whopping 78% of flamenco dancers in the region, Andalucia is the community most in need of a culture boost.

Before the pandemic, most flamenco dancers made between 1,000 and 2,00 euros per month.

But with stricter rules for socialising constantly coming in to play across Spain, the future looks considerably bleaker for the much-loved tradition.