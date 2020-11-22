ANDALUCIA will keep its current coronavirus restrictions in place until midnight on December 10.

President Juanma Moreno announced the decision today following a meeting with the committee of experts.

It means the curfew from 10pm to 7am will remain in force.

As will the closure of non-essential businesses at 6pm.

All municipalities will continue to have their borders closed, save for those who have established exceptions.

There have been small changes announced, such as shops which sell toys being allowed to stay open until 8pm.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants can remain open until 9.30pm but only for customers to collect orders.

They cannot have customers seated or consuming on site past 6pm.

More to follow…