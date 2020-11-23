SPAIN will send more police to Senegal to put an end to criminal networks organising illegal crossings from West Africa to Spain, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has said.

In order to encourage Senegalese people to enter Spain legally, the social security rights of legal residents will be broadened, the Foreign Minister announced.

The move has been organised in collaboration with Senegal’s President Macky Sall.

Approximately 17,000 people have arrived in the Canary Islands this year, which is a 1,000% increase from 2019.

Illegal boats that have been organised by criminal networks have proved fatal to many hopeful migrants.

At least 140 people were killed in the worst shipwreck 2020 when crossing to the Canaries from the Senegalese coast last month.

Over 400 people from West Africa are believed to have died in October alone through attempting the perilous journey.

Since 2006, the Guardia Civil have worked with Senegalese authorities to deter people crossing through the dangerous Atlantic crossing to the Canaries.