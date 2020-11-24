WHAT to buy the person that has everything this Christmas?

In lieu of the chance to travel, you can bring the jet set lifestyle to your family and friends by splashing out on high flying producing from the British Airways.

The major airline is is flogging it’s first class wares just in time for the holidays in a bid to make back some of the cash they’ve lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

BA announced the Del Boy move this week, revealing that they will be selling off surplus stock, with everything from champagne flutes to fine china and bedding available to buy online.

The megasale means that collectors and customers could desk the halls and set the table in style with

William Edwards plates (from £25), soup bowls (£30), cups (from £5) and saucers (£5).

Other top notch items from the skies include the bread basket (£42), the day blanket (£9) and the coaster (£5). And for £12 you can buy the top-cabin hot towels.

It comes as the BA owner revealed that the business’s has lost a £5.4bn in the first nine months of the year, a dramatic reverse from the £1.6bn profit made during the same period in 2019.

Earlier this year BA decided to auction some of its precious artwork hanging in offices and airport lounges, including a £1m-plus work by Bridget Riley.

But the latest sale is not just because it needs to save every penny, the airline says.

Changes in the mix of aircraft fleet and in-cabin service, plus the likelihood that BA will be a slimmer operation until air travel picks up, mean its warehouses are full of items that will never be used.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: ‘This is an incredible one-off opportunity for people to bring the magic of flying with British Airways into their own homes.

‘We know that these special items will fly and we are delighted to be able to offer them in time for Christmas to give people the opportunity to make it memorable during a difficult year.’

Items are available to purchase from whatabuy.co.uk/british-airways. British Airways is encouraging customers to share photographs of themselves using the items in their own homes tagging @British_Airways and using the hashtag #BAathome.