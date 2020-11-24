SPAIN has seen its deadliest day of the second wave on Tuesday with 537 coronavirus deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry of health, it brings the total official death toll from the disease in the country to 43,668.

But while deaths are refusing to lower, the infection rate is continuing its decline.

Spain registered 12,228 cases on Tuesday, similar to the figures seen over the past few days, and around 3,000 less than Friday (15,156).

The ever important cumulative incidence rate is also continuing to fall, dropping to 362.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants today.

Yesterday it was at 374 and on Friday at 419. Health Minister Salvador Illa previously said the ideal would be to have that number at 60 cases per 100,000 people.

In other good news, hospital pressure is continuing to ease, albeit extremely slowly.

The number of beds taken up by coronavirus patients has fallen from 14.26% on Monday to 13.43% today.

Meanwhile the number of intensive care beds taken up by sufferers of COVID-19 has dropped from 29.98% to 29.06% over the same period.