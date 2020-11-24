A BULLIED teen has attempted to end her life by jumping off a balcony in Mallorca.

The schoolgirl, aged 13, lunged off the balcony of her family home in Palma’s La Vileta district on Monday night.

She was rushed to Son Espases hospital and is now fighting for her life in the ICU.

According to Policia Nacional, the girl had been bullied at school and had written several letters describing the abuse she suffered.

Investigators say this is also not the first time the teen attempted to kill herself.

It comes as a school in Murcia was slammed for refusing to expel a homophobic bully who put a 11-year-old boy in hospital.

The 15-year-old attacker has only been suspended after beating his victim’s face so hard he fractured his nasal septum.

The bully, according to local sources, repeatedly harassed his younger fellow pupil ‘for being gay’.

It was also alleged that the school, the Isaac Peral Institute, was completely aware of the situation.