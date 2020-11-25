POLICE in Mallorca have arrested the driver allegedly responsible for mowing down and killing a pedestrian.

Guardia Civil had launched a manhunt after two men were knocked down by a car as they were crossing the road on the outskirts of Palma on November 18.

The 54-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma and died on November 19.

His 47-year-old friend survived and was operated on in Son Llatzer hospital for a broken leg.

According to investigators, the detainee, aged 21, handed himself into police on Monday morning.

In an interview with officers, he gave four different versions to explain why his rented BMW was damaged.

These included running over a cat, that he was not behind the wheel at the time of the incident, that he may have hit a black man and that he was set up by an enemy.

LINK: Damage connecting the vehicle to the fatal incident

Police say the BMW had damage that connected the vehicle to the incident, including a missing wing mirror that was found at the scene of the crash.

After allegedly crashing into the two men, the detainee attended a house party with his friends.

He has been charged with reckless homicide, reckless injuries, a crime against road safety and driving without a valid license.

The passenger allegedly travelling in the vehicle, the detainee’s girlfriend and another friend have also been arrested for aiding and abetting a crime.