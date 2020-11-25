2,185 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Valencian Community over a 24-hour period according to the latest figures released last night(November 24).

That’s the second highest daily infection rate during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a week-to-week basis, that’s 335 extra cases than seven days earlier.

18 deaths were reported, seven of which were in Alicante Province, with signs that the mortality rate is slowing down.

In Alicante Province, 821 new positives were declared, up by 203 over a week.

People in hospital with COVID-19 in Alicante Province have fallen by 64 since the previous Tuesday and stands at 483, with 106 of them in ICUs.

Ten outbreaks were reported in Alicante Province with the most significant one being in Almoradi, with 13 people infected due to socialisation.