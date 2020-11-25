HEAVY rain is set to hit the Costa Blanca tomorrow(Thursday) with a yellow alert issued for coastal areas for Friday.

Forecasters have predicted widespread downpours, especially in the Marina Alta and Vega Baja areas of Alicante Province.

Minimum overnight temperatures will show an appreciable rise after recent cold nights as cloud cover increases this evening.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) has put the whole of the Valencian Community coastline on a day-long yellow alert from midnight this Friday.

They suggest that some Costa Blanca areas will see rainfall of up to 60 litres per square metre over a 12-hour period.

Aemet says that their forecast does not rise to the level of a Gota Fria, which led to serious flooding in parts of the region in September 2019.