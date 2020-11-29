

EXPERTS at the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) have recalled a deodorant from stores after evidence it contained infectious bacteria.

According to scientists, the Byly bio roll-on deodorant had ‘pseudomona aeruginosa’ bacteria inside it.

The pathogen can cause infections in people, plants and animals and has an alarming resistance to antibiotics.

Those commonly infected by the bacteria have been undergoing treatment for serious illnesses such as pneumonia, sepsis and lung infections.

But now the dangerous pathogen has allegedly appeared outside of hospitals in Byly’s compromised cosmetic product.

The bacteria has also been found in hot tubs and water slides in previous instances and has then caused a chicken-pox type rash on swimmers.