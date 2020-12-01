ANDALUCIA has recorded less than 800 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

According to the Junta, a total of 790 positive test results were gathered between Monday and Tuesday.

The previous 24-hour period saw 770 cases detected.

It means the cumulative incidence rate of the virus in the southernmost region now stands at 293.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

A graph shared by the Junta (above) shows how the incidence rate has sharply declined since the new restrictions were brought in in early November.

However, deaths from COVID-19 in Andalucia saw a spike Tuesday with 80 people losing their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

It’s a big jump from the 26 counted on Monday and brings the total death toll from the virus in the region to 4,121.

The total number of infections recorded by the Junta since the start of the pandemic is now 232,569.