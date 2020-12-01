SPAIN’S high-speed electric train, the ‘Avlo’, is currently undergoing tests throughout the Costa Blanca.

NEW ROLLING STOCK: Low in cost but high in comfort

The section between Monforte del Cid (Elche) and Murcia has seen the unique-looking train going through its paces, passing through a number of Vega Baja towns.

It comes as routes between Alicante and Beniel, and Beniel and Villena are currently being planned.

Train company Renfe admits the commissioning of any high-speed section or any new train is complex and requires many tests to satisfy safety protocols.

CURRENT ROUTES: Missing Costa Blanca South

Background

Renfe tells us that standard class seats are just as spacious and comfortable as those on their AVE trains.

Seats are foldable, with footrests and swivels, so that they can be turned in the direction of travel.

Each carriage has multiple video screens, which offer entertainment and route information with updates from GPS.

Seats have individual lights, folding tables and an electrical connection for computers or mobile phones.