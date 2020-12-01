IT will soon be mandatory to wash away your dog’s urine during walks on the streets of Mijas.

Mayor Josele Gonzalez revealed today that the current law, which only obliges walkers to pick up faeces, will be updated in the new year.

It means anyone walking their dog, or any other pet, will have to carry a bottle of soapy water to wash down their animal’s pee.

“Keeping our streets clean is essential and is everyone’s job,” Gonzalez said.

It comes as the city council launched the ‘Cuida Mijas’ (Look after Mijas) campaign today, aimed at pet owners who don’t pick up after their furry friends.

Head of Citizen Participation Tamara Vera said residents can take part in the campaign by recording a video of themselves saying how important it is to ‘clean up after your animals and to look after Mijas.’

“This is a very good initiative which hopes to raise awareness of the importance of keeping the streets of the municipality clean, since it is a space which we all make use of daily and which we like to see in the best condition,” said Vera.

All pet owners who take part in the campaign will receive a walking kit, featuring a fanny pack, poo bag dispenser and a bottle to hold the diluting water for pee.

The videos will be uploaded to the city council website and social media, with the creators of the three most-liked clips receiving a lunch worth up to €100 at the Mijas restaurant of their choice.

To participate in the campaign, record a video testimony in horizontal format promoting the Cuida Mijas campaign and send it by private message to any of the Citizen Participation profiles of the Mijas City Council, on Facebook or Twitter (@MijasParticipa), before December 17 at 11:59 pm.

You must be over 18 to take part and with open profiles on social media.