CHRISTMAS is a time where people from all over Spain, and the world, come together to celebrate the festive season in family, however this year extra care is needed warns Spanish scientists.

With the holidays fast approaching, many people are wondering if it is possible to safely celebrate Christmas and the New Year during a pandemic.

Experts agree that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may mean that the typical holiday gathering will be different this year, marked by the virus and the restrictions laid down by the government in order to prevent further spread of the disease.

The exact restrictions and regulations have not yet been announced, however, there are some specialists such as Vicente Larraga, researcher at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) who are already offering advice in an attempt prevent the spread of the virus during the Christmas season.

The vaccination expert, suggests the following tips for a safe Christmas celebration:

Limit your gatherings to those in your immediate household, if possible.

Depending on area, maintain groups of between 6 and 10 people.

Hold gatherings outdoors, weather permitting.

Good ventilation, use of mask, spacing and hand washing

Do not share cutlery during lunch and dinner.

Self quarantine for approximately 10 days prior the event.

Take a pre-test and continue to maintain, even if negative, the stipulated health measures.

That said, Larraga, as well as other scientists who have indicated the same parameters, are aware that some of the suggestions will be very complicated to accomplish.