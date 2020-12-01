A VISITOR to Gibraltar has drowned at Catalan Bay after going for a swim in rough conditions this morning.

The tragedy unfolded after an elderly Polish couple who were on the Rock to see a relative decided to go for a swim at the picturesque bay.

The first call was made to the RGP at 11am this morning about two swimmers in distress at the popular summer beach.

“Whilst an ambulance was called, officers immediately attended the scene and found a male on the shore and a female on the nearby rocks,” said the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“Officers gave CPR to the male whilst other officers attended to the female who had minor injuries to her legs.

“Ambulance staff tended to both patients before transferring them to St Bernard’s Hospital where the male was pronounced dead shortly before 1300.”

While it looks very beautiful, this traditional fishing community knows all about the currents that can really give a hard time to newcomers.

Amateur swimmers often get stuck behind the rock groyne while being pushed by the rip currents and start panicking.

The Coroner is starting an investigation into the shock drowning at one of Gibraltar’s top beaches which only has lifeguards in the summer season.

Teen angst

A 16-year-old boy who was seen trying to break into a Main Street shop on Sunday night has been charged with attempted burglary.

He was spotted by an off-duty policeman who challenged him at which point he ran off.

The teenager was was then arrested near his home and grilled by the RGP.

After a night in police cells he was tried by the Juvenile Court today.

A 40-year-old man was charged with having Class C drugs today.

It followed a police raid on the home of Manuel Ballester in September.

A total of 50 Alprazolam tablets were found, normally only available on prescription to tackle anxiety.