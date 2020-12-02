LATIN rapper Bad Bunny has been named as Spotify’s most-streamed global artist of 2020 with fellow reggaeton singer J Balvin trailing close behind.

Bad Bunny, 26, born in Puerto Rico, shot to stardom after collaborating with Cardi B on her single I Like It in 2016 and went on to become one of the best-selling Latin music artists in the world.

Famous for performing Latin trap and reggaeton, Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has garnered millions of fans in Spain, the UK and beyond.

Bad Bunny pictured with Spanish singer Rosalia

In 2020 he hit more that 8.3bn streams, beating out the likes of Drake and J Balvin for the global top spot.

His second album YHLQMDLG was the most streamed release of the year, ahead of After Hours by the Canadian singer The Weeknd, Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone and Fine Line by British singer Harry Styles.

Meanwhile Billie Eilish, who did not release an album this year, was unveiled as the most listened to female artist on the music streaming platform.

The singer-songwriter, 18, trumped Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for the number one spot.

Spotify revealed the annual statistics on Tuesday as part of their ‘Spotify in 2020’ roundup, which lets listeners see how many minutes of the year they have dedicated to listening to their favourite songs and artists.