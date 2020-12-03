PICASSO’S Birthplace, the Russian Museum and the Pompidou will be open every day during the holiday of the Spanish Constitution.

The Constitution Day (Dia de la Constitucion) marks the anniversary of a referendum held in Spain on December 6, 1978 and to celebrate, free guided tours will be offered at three of Malaga’s most iconic cultural centres from Saturday 5 to Tuesday 8, between 9:30am., to 6pm.

Picasso’s Birthplace

On Saturday and Monday at 12.30 p.m., Sunday at 11a.m., and Tuesday at 5pm., visitors can enjoy a combined visit to the Museum of Picasso’s Birthplace and the temporary exhibition ‘Eugenio Chicano’

The first director of the Casa Natal Picasso, Eugenio Chicano, died in November 2019 leaving a substantial artistic legacy. The artist had dedicated some of his works to Picasso and the museum has selected some of these for an exhibition in his honour.

It is necessary to register at the reception half an hour before the start of the visit and the capacity is limited to six people.

Additionally, on Saturday, the workshop ‘Saturdays at Casa Natal’ will also be held, a free activity for families with children between the ages of three and 12, and will take place between 11am., and 12.30 pm.,

To take part in the event, you need to register by 3pm on Friday at didactica.fundacionpicasso@malaga.eu. Capacity is limited to six participants.

Russian Museum

In the Russian Museum Collection, you can visit the annual exhibition ‘Realism: Past and Present. Art and Truth’ and the temporary ones ‘Breaking the Silence. Silent Cinema in Russia’ and ‘Andrei Tarkovsky. Master of Space’.

Additionally, this museum has programmed a double session workshop called ‘Saturdays with the family’, aimed at adults with children between the ages of five and 12.

The first session will be held at 11.30 am., and in the second at 12.30 pm.

For this activity, with limited capacity, it is necessary to register beforehand by sending an email to: educacion.coleccionmuseoruso@malaga.eu.

The regular visit to the temporary exhibition ‘Breaking the Silence. Silent Cinema in Russia’ will take place on Saturday at 4.30 pm, Sunday at 12.00 pm and Monday and Tuesday it will be at 12 noon and 4.30 pm.

It is necessary to register at the reception to participate in these guided visits, limited to nine people.

Centre Pompidou Malaga

At the Centre Pompidou Malaga, visitors can see the semi-permanent ‘From Miro to Barcelo. A century of Spanish art’ and a temporary exhibition that opens these days.

Families and children can enjoy the exhibition-workshop at the Espacio Joven Juego de Construccion designed by Paul Cox.

The opening hours of the guided tours to the semi-permanent exhibition are on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at 12.30pm., and 4.30pm.,

On Sunday there will be a special visit for families at 11.30 am., and the regular visit to the semi-permanent exhibition will continue at 12.30 pm.