A BRITISH teenage girl has been arrested for selling drugs to children in the Jalon area of the Costa Blanca.

The 16-year-old was detained with two ring-leaders, namely Moroccan brothers aged 20 and 24.

The Guardia Civil said that the British national was the girlfriend of one of the men.

Agents launched an operation after a big rise in drug usage was noted among Jalon-area teenagers aged between 14 and 17.

The young customers were also threatened with ‘serious consequences’ if they revealed anything about where they were getting the drugs from.

A house was used as a drugs sales point with a Guardia raid unearthing a kilo of marijuana, 25 ecstasy pills, a taser, and €1,000 in cash.

The arrested trio have been charged with drug trafficking and production.

They were granted bail after appearing before a judge in Denia.