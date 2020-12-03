MORE than half (63%) of people in Spain are scared they’ll contract coronavirus if they pay in cash.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the use of notes and coins has dramatically declined, according to research by the European Central Bank.

But the level of fear surrounding non-digitised payments is remarkably high in Spain.

Of countries studied, Spain was the second most concerned about catching the virus through cash exchanges.

Portugal was the only country more paranoid than Spain, with 70% of survey participants afraid of old school payments.

And, even now a vaccine has been found, it is clear the bank card will become king as nearly 90% of those surveyed said they will continue to use cash less frequently after the pandemic is over.

This will be a significant change in consumer behaviour as Spain and Malta currently use more cash than any other EU territory.

In fact, a whopping 83% of Spain’s transactions were carried out in cash in 2019.