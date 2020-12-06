TWO MORE earthquakes have hit west of Granada this morning, Sunday December 6.

The first was at 9.32am and measured 3.1 on the MMI Scale, with an epicentre 2.6km southwest of Atarfe, with a depth of only 1km.

An aftershock hit minutes later, 2.5km north of Sante Fe, with a lesser shock level of 2.4, but still only 1km below the surface.

CLOSE BY: Four quakes in four days within three miles

Within an hour of the tremors, volcanodiscovery.com had six reports from local people that felt the earth move beneath them.

Only last week, the same region suffered two other earthquakes.

The first was on Thursday, north east of Fuente Vaqueros, measuring 2.4.

Friday saw another larger tremor, measuring 3.6, hit an area outside Pedro Ruiz.

Alarmingly, all four quakes hit a region spanning less than three miles within four days.

Spain – Europe’s new earthquake hot-spot.

The Olive Press has highlighted the increase in Spain’s earthquakes recently, See below for a detailed analysis and historical overview.

