SPANISH weather agency AEMET has issued a yellow alert for winds of up to 56 km/hr.

Force 7 wind speed, considered high or moderate, has been predicted to sweep through the province as part of the cold and stormy weather being seen across most of the country during the second half of the Spanish National Constitution holiday.

The yellow alert will remain in force until 8am on Tuesday, while skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly compared to the sudden drop experienced over the weekend which left a blanket of snow in El Torcal de Antequera and the municipality of La Axarquia.

Dense morning mists are also expected in interior areas of the province with fog in mountainous regions.

On Tuesday, very strong gusts of wind from the west will continue in the eastern half of the province, the area of the Estrecho and the higher parts of the territory.

The wind will be exceptionally strong in the regions of Ronda and La Axarquia, which will be kept on yellow alert until 5pm Tuesday.

In the rest of Spain, as of this Monday, a new and powerful Atlantic squall will be located in the Bay of Biscay, with a frontal system that will sweep the Peninsula from northwest to southeast.

Generalised rainfall and showers are expected in the North, which could be locally strong or persistent and with storms in Galicia, the Bay of Biscay and the north of Navarre, with occasional windy outbursts in the Straits and Balearic Islands.

Rainfall is unlikely in the areas around Huelva, Alboran, Murcia and the Valencian Community, with light rain expected in the Canary Islands.