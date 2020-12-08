ANDALUCIA has counted just 434 coronavirus cases Tuesday in its lowest daily count since August 18.

According to the Junta, it brings down the cumulative incidence rate of the region to 190.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Today’s figure also represents 280 fewer cases counted than yesterday and 356 less than Tuesday of last week.

There were also some 3,815 people who overcame the virus in the region Tuesday, dwarfing the number of new infections.

Meanwhile there were 33 deaths related to coronavirus in Andalucia in the past 24 hours – 11 more than yesterday but 47 fewer than seven days ago.

Cadiz saw the most deaths Tuesday with 11, followed by Granada, Jaen and Sevilla with six each, Cordoba three and Huelva and Malaga both with just one.

In hospitals, there was a slight increase in patients (14), following six days of decrease.

There are now a total of 1,546 coronavirus patients in hospitals in Andalucia, 340 of whom are in ICUs, 13 fewer than yesterday.