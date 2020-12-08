The UK’s Home Office has plans in place to deport migrants to Spain this week.

It comes after French authorities refused to intercept boats making their way to the UK across the Channel.

Dozens of people will also be flown back to France and Germany.

Those who have already claimed refugee status in other EU countries will be returned there, as per EU law.

But the Home Office are facing strong resistance against the deportation, with legal experts now fighting to stop the three planes from flying.

Spain is amid its own refugee crisis, with thousands of people still waiting for aid and housing in Gran Canaria.

More than 16,000 people have made the journey from Africa to Spain this year, with a 900% rise on 2019 figures.