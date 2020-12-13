FINCA La Donaira is a luxury eco-retreat, organic farm and equestrian centre with Lusitano horse breeding.

The hotel is a nine-bedroom farmhouse designed and decorated with the simplicity of the traditional Andalucian vernacular and the uniqueness of the contemporary.

The retreat in the Serrania de Ronda includes a state-of-the-art spa and an infinite list of tailor-made activities ranging from horse riding, paragliding and ‘bee bed meditation’.

There are numerous home-grown products including organic wine, extra virgin olive oil, honey, almond milk, as well as eggs from free-range chickens.

You are bound to find yourself in good company, with conversations around the table continuing late into the night under starry skies, with one or two glasses of good biodynamic wine.

La Donaira counts on stunning custom suites and two international award-winning yurts and guests wake up to birdsong, before swimming in the infinity pool.

Take a wall around the 1,700 acre estate, which counts on over 50 mares that live in freedom with their foals as a backdrop.

All your five senses will be awakened at an altitude of 1,000 metres during the four seasons of the year.

Everything is designed to help guests feel good, from the healthy, eco-friendly food designed by chefs each morning with the fresh produce they harvest in the garden, to places for meditation, the outdoor swimming pool powered by spring water or the yoga platform.

Interested in riding? The equestrian activities are designed for beginners and advanced riders, while you can learn natural horsemanship with a horse whisperer, or practise grounding, a way to connect with the horse through breathing exercises.

Guests can also visit the organic farm and orchards and even be a farmer for a few days and collect their own free range eggs.

They might also like to visit the medicinal garden with over 350 varieties of species, meditate on one of only four bee beds to be found around the world.

There are a variety of hikes and guests can take a bike to go for a cycle.

Then again you might just want to do nothing more than relax under a 700-year-old holm oak and enjoy the peace and views across beautiful mountain meadows towards the soaring peaks of the Grazalema Natural Park.

La Donaira grants one of the most precious gifts, it allows its guests the simple and forgotten luxury of enjoying nature and time.