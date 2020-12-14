THE Government of the Balearic Islands has announced that Mallorca has been placed on Level 4 of the tiered system of restrictions.

This level is deemed the most serious and will include the harshest restrictions in the new system introduced last week.

Announcing the island’s upgrade from Level 3 to Level 4 this afternoon, Francina Armengol said the restrictions would come into force from tomorrow and stay in place until at least December 28.

The 10pm curfew will however be maintained until at least January 1.

Armengol stressed that Mallorca was in a ‘difficult situation’ and that the coronavirus incident rate was ‘continuing to rise’.

At present, it stands at 336 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase from 260 cases last week and 198 the previous week.

She said: “The upward trend in infections is worrying and it is not a time to celebrate, but to protect ourselves and others.”

“We know that it will be an atypical Christmas, but it is my responsibility to put health above all, because without health there is no economy.”

The president also explained that the positivity rate in Mallorca is 7%, well above the maximum rate set by the European Union, which is 3%.

Under Level 4, restaurants and bars are prohibited from using their indoor areas, and they must also reduce the capacity on terraces by 50%.

They must also close their doors by 10pm at night from Monday to Thursday.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, they must close at 6pm.

Shopping centres must reduce their capacity to 30% and no more than one person will be allowed for every 10 square meters.

Theatres and cultural centres must reduce their capacity by 50%.

Sports competitions cannot be held with an audience, with the exception of national events.

Gyms must also reduce their capacity to 30% with no more than six people allowed to attend a group class.