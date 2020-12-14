THE Valencian Community has reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as infection rates remain steady.

Falls in new infections appear to have levelled off, leading to some concern that Christmas and New Year relaxations in restrictions may be tightened up.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said today(December 14) that he will continue to closely monitor the situation and would not hesitate to partially reverse course over the holiday plans if need be.

He warned in a television interview that ‘the next few days would be a very big test’.

The latest health ministry report issued tonight is the first update since Friday evening and shows a week-to-week rise of 26 new cases over the previous weekend.

In Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca, the new case figure was declared at 690, up by 60 over a week.

Hospitalisations fell over a week by 12 to 325 in Alicante Province, with six fewer in ICUs totalling 80 patients compared to December 14.

The number of fatalities in the Valencian Community have gone up over seven days from 14 to 32.

There were 48 new outbreaks in the Valencian Community, of which nine were in Alicante Province.

The largest outbreak was in Elche with 17 infections due to socialising, with a five-strong work-related outbreak in the city as well.

Two socially-caused outbreaks were recorded in Benidorm, with other reports coming in from Agost, Alicante, Almoradi, Denia, and Torrevieja.