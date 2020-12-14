FLIGHTS to Luton airport by the latest airline to arrive on the Rock started on December 11.

Wizz Air UK will fly to the North London destination on Fridays and Mondays all year long.

Water cannons provided by the airport fire service welcomed the Airbus plane on its landing.

The Gibraltar Re-enactment Society and Sea Scouts greeted the first passengers of the new service who received gifts from the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport Vijay Daryanani was at the tarmac to welcome the passengers.

As one of the negotiators of the airline deal, the minister believes this could be the first of many airlines to join British Airways and Easyjet flying to the Rock.

TOUCHDOWN: Minister Daryanani helped arrange the arrival of Wizz Air in Gibraltar

“I was delighted to welcome a new airline to Gibraltar and extra capacity for the North London market,” said Daryanani.

“Wizz Air UK is expanding quickly and I have no doubt that they will become long term partners for Gibraltar.

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is committed to attracting an expansion of air services.

“I will continue to work hard at this and make sure that we have more airlines operating out of the airport than ever before.”

Gibraltar’s airport terminal cost around £80 million although the airport has never handled the amount of traffic that was originally expected.

Owain Jones of Wizz Air UK added: “With the launch of our affordable flights to Gibraltar today, we are offering passengers yet another exciting travel opportunity.

“Gibraltar offers travellers a fascinating blend of history and culture.

“There are spectacular views from the top of The Rock and of course, a chance to see its famous Barbary Macaques.

“As Gibraltar remains on the travel corridor list, passengers arriving into England from Gibraltar don’t have to self-isolate on return.”