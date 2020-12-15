A 104-year-old Spanish woman has recovered from the coronavirus, according to local reports.

The woman battled COVID-19 at a hospital in Madrid but has since been released after two weeks of treatment, said Antena 3.

She is the 4,149th patient to have recovered from the virus at the hospital.

In May this year Spain’s oldest woman Maria Branyas also made an astonishing recovery from COVID-19.

The 113-year-old who lives in Santa Maria del Tura care home, Olot, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after the country went into lockdown in March.

But after weeks in isolation the great-gran was back to full health.

Impressively, Maria battled the virus with nothing more than mild symptoms.

Just as impressive is the fact that she has lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-19, the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and the coronavirus.

Born in San Francisco in 1907, Maria went on to marry Joan Moret, a doctor from Llagostera in 1931. The pair had three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to make her reflections, it is her again,” her daughter tweeted at the time.