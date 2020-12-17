ANDALUCIA has detected 1,383 new coronavirus cases Thursday in the highest daily count of December so far.

According to the Junta, it is actually the worst figure since November 29, when 1,613 new infections were detected, and is more than double that of last Thursday.

Although a staggering 5,215 people overcame COVID-19 on Thursday, the increase in infections means after more than a week of decline, the region’s cumulative incidence rate has increased by 1.3 points to reach 136.7 cases per 100,000 people.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. Se incluyen los positivos por PCR y test de antígenos. ? pic.twitter.com/hBXDsKogXN — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 17, 2020

But it is still the third-lowest rate out of the country’s 17 regions, beaten only by the Canaries and the small autonomous city of Ceuta.

Meanwhile the national average sits at 201.16 cases per 100,000 people, up from 198.77 on Tuesday and 193 on Monday.

Out of Andalucia’s eight provinces, Jaen has the highest incidence rate at 216.9, followed by Huelva with 181.7, Cadiz 176.3, Almeria 174.1, Cordoba 146.8, Granada 118.2, Malaga 107.5 and Sevilla 89.4.

? Evolución de la incidencia cumulada en #Andalucía.

? Casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes durante las últimas 4 semanas. #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/1p1iatckhQ — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 17, 2020 The incidence rate has seen a steep decline in Andalucia since tougher restrictions were brought in on November 10

“I’m asking all Andalucians to take maximum responsibility when celebrating over this festive period,” said regional health minister Jesus Aguirre at a press conference Thursday, “doing so as calmly as possible and following all health recommendations.”

It comes as Cadiz and Malaga counted the most new cases in the past 24 hours, with 284 each, followed by Almeria with 176, Jaen 168, Granada 144, Sevilla 133, Cordoba 109 and Huelva 85.

The figures also reveal 27 people lost their lives to the virus over the same period, significantly lower than the 56 who died last Thursday, albeit still tragic.

? Incidencia acumulada del #coronavirus en comunidades autónomas españolas en los últimos 14 días. #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/vpGF2Pxn1j — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 17, 2020 Andalucia is the third-best performing region in terms of its cumulative incidence rate of coronavirus

Jaen saw the most deaths with 10, followed by Sevilla with seven, Cadiz with four and Almeria, Cordoba and Huelva with one each. Malaga and Granada saw no coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospital pressure is decreasing

Across the region’s hospitals, the number of COVID patients has dropped – for the second day in a row – by 37, bringing the total to 1,253.

The figure represents 301 fewer patients than the same day last week.

? Situación actual de los hospitales andaluces. #coronavirus #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/wqqLRKvTYI — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 17, 2020 Andalucia (the white bars) is also below the national average (the brown bars) when it comes to hospital beds being taken up by coronavirus

In intensive care units there are 261 coronavirus sufferers, representing a week-on-week decrease of 70.

The number of conventional hospital beds taken up by the virus in the region has lowered to 7.8% (15.8% in ICUs).

Granada has the most COVID patients, counting 218 in conventional units and 55 in intensive care, followed by Cadiz with 225 (plus 43 in ICU) and Malaga with 187 (plus 28 in ICU).