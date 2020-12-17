PEDRO Sanchez will self-isolate until December 24 despite testing negative for coronavirus on Thursday.

The Spanish prime minister cancelled his agenda today after discovering his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the disease, after having met with him in Paris on Monday.

Following medical advice, the PSOE leader is remaining in quarantine until 10 days have passed since the pair had contact, which will be on Christmas Eve.

Sanchez will be monitoring himself for any symptoms of the virus and will be tested once more towards the end of the quarantine period, Moncloa said.

He will continue to govern, albeit in self-isolation, with the leader reportedly showing no signs of having the virus.

Macron gave a positive result to a PCR test Thursday morning, which he took immediately after showing symptoms.

A French Government spokesperson did not detail exactly when Macron began showing signs for the disease nor if they were severe or mild, only that ‘he has tested positive today.’

Although it is believed the 42-year-old is not suffering serious symptoms, with Elysee saying he will ‘continue to work remotely.’

Elysee added that ‘the president of the Republic will self-isolate for seven days.’

Macron is the second European leader to catch the virus after UK PM Boris Johnson became infected during the first wave.

France’s prime minister Jean Castex will also be self-isolating as a precaution.

Macron and Sanchez shared a stage Monday at the OCDE summit in the French capital before attending a lunch.