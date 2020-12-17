NEW COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community have passed over 2,000 for a fourth consecutive day.

Figures released this Thursday evening(December 17) by the regional health ministry reported 2,109 fresh coronavirus cases over 24 hours.

It’s a 28 case rise on the Wednesday total, but the death rate has fallen.

Deaths dropped from 33 to 16 deaths , with seven fatalities in nursing homes.

On a week-to week basis, 414 additional cases were declared today compared to December 10.

In Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca, today’s new case count was 611, up by 87 since yesterday, and 84 more since the previous Thursday(December 10).

As case numbers rise, hospitalisations are not going up in Alicante Province.

302 people are being treated, of which 71 of those are in intensive care, which is a drop of four since Wednesday.

A week earlier, 312 people were in hospital for the coronavirus.

Of the 51 new outbreaks in the Valencian Community, 13 have been declared in Alicante Province.

Orihuela has two outbreaks totalling nine cases caused through socialisation, with Elche recording two outbreaks involving eight cases.

The largest single outbreak of social origin involved six people in Calpe