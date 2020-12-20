DEVELOPER Taylor Wimpey Spain says that ‘lockdown misery’ is helping new home sales as they launch five developments for 2021.

The British-owned company also claims that the new properties will ‘boost the economic recovery of Spain’.

Mallorca is getting three new developments, along with one each at Marbella Lake on the Costa del Sol and in Javea on the Costa Blanca.

Taylor Wimpey Spain marketing director, Marc Pritchard, said;

“We’ve seen plenty of interest in Spanish second homes during2020, despite the pandemic.”

“Many buyers are waiting out the travel and lifestyle restrictions and spending this time planning their property purchase.”

“We’re going to be fully prepared when that pent-up demand is suddenly released in 2021,” he added.

n spite of the push to get British and other foreign buyers, the company said that Spaniards have led the demand for properties this year at 18% nationally.

That figure is even more dramatic on the Costa Blanca with 50% of all reservations coming from within Spain.

Nevertheless, Pritchard believes that lockdown misery in the UK and across Europe will get buyers flocking in to get a taste of Spanish sunshine.

“Sitting on a terrace in the sunshine during a lockdown is a very different experience from being stuck indoors in the rain.”

“That has been a driving factor for several of those who have purchased homes from us during the pandemic,” he commented.