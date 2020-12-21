27 MUNICIPALITIES in Andalucia are still considered ‘at very high risk’ as they continue to exceed 500 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The numbers are, however, lower than a week ago (by three localities) and 259 localities fewer than those registered a month ago.

According to the latest data updated by the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, Jaen is the province with the most municipalities with a rate of over 500 cases per 100,000 people, with two of them over a thousand; Jodar (1,482.8) and Puente de Genave (1. 296.9).

The other towns in Jaen with worrying figures are: Orcera (993.9), Beas de Segura (838.2), Castellar (814.7), Espeluy (807.8), Torredelcampo (751), Quesada (710.3), Santisteban del Puerto (603.8), Huesa (602.7) and Baños de la Encina (503.5).

Granada has six localities with a rate above 500 confirmed cases, three of them above a thousand, Alicun de Ortega (1,666.7), Huelago (1,240.7) and Diezma (1,047.1), and the rest below, Villamena (738.4), Beas de Guadix (607.9) and Darro (500.3).

Three municipalities in Almeria are above the 500 confirmed cases in 14 days threshold. The locality of Illar, with an index of 3,553.3 has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in all of Andalucia.

The other two municipalities in Almeria with alarming numbers are: Ohanes (689.7) and Turre (563.5).

Cordoba and Huelva each have two municipalities with a rate above 500, El Guijo (1,690.1) and Belmez (786.9) in the province of Cordoba and La Palma del Condado (669.1) and Lucena del Puerto (504.3) in the province of Huelva.

The remaining provinces only have one municipality exceeding 500 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Grazalema (789.3) in Cadiz; Alameda (670.1) in Malaga; and Guadalcanal (532.9) in Seville.