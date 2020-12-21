THE Junta is maintaining, for the time being, its Christmas deescalation plan, but new measures could be announced shortly.

Although other Communities such as Aragon and Valencia have already banned movement between their provinces, the Junta is not planning to take this decision.

However, as announced by Junta President, Juanma Moreno, during a press conference in Sierra Nevada, ‘if the virus goes up again’, restrictions on movement would return.

The Junta said restrictions are being evaluated on a daily basis in line with any rise or fall in the incidence rate of the virus.

Moreno has ruled out the possibility of applying new COVID-19 restrictions in the eight Andalucian provinces before Christmas Day.

December 28 has been set as the next date on which new measures could be announced.

Moreno announced that he was ‘very much aware of any negative developments that could be caused by the pandemic during Christmas’ however ‘for now, no new restrictions will be taken’.

The announcement was backed by Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, who said Andalucia was not restricting the measures imposed by the Health Ministry, because ‘the evolution has been good despite a slight upturn in recent days.’

Andalucia is currently the region with the lowest incidence rate of the virus on the mainland.