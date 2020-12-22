The Government of the Balearic Islands has vowed to vaccinate between 500 and 1,000 people against coronavirus every day from December 27.

Balearic Health Minister Patricia Gomez said that around 73,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive in the region that morning with vaccinations scheduled throughout the day.

The first to receive the jab will be elderly residents and healthcare workers from nursing homes as well as hospital workers.

Gomez said that her department was ‘completely prepared’, and had already purchased the freezers required to store the vials.

She also stated its intention to vaccinate the entire Balearic population in the first six months of next year.

The Balearic government has vowed that a total of 51,000 people in the region will be vaccinated against coronavirus by April 2021.

The Balearics has been promised a total of 102,000 doses, with each patient requiring two jabs.

This will include 5,500 elderly and disabled people, as well as 43,000 health workers.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Government is expected to continue its fight against COVID-19 in Mallorca by extending the Level 4 restrictions until January 11.

This level is deemed the most serious in the COVID-19 tier system and includes the harshest restrictions.

These include a 10pm curfew and a ban on the use of the interior areas of bars and restaurants which also must close by 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.