SEVILLA police have filed a slew of charges against a man for breaking almost every elementary driving rule in the book – including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man was initially stopped in the town of Bormujos after being spotted travelling down the wrong side of a main road.

His unsteady response to the policemen’s questioning led to a breathalyser test in which he recorded a 0.48 blood alcohol level — more than five times the legal limit of 0.08.

Police also verified that the individual’s licence had been revoked two years prior, and that he had never followed up with the required course to reactivate the document, which had been mandated by a criminal court.

The man was also fined for driving after the curfew hours ‘without a justified cause.’

Under current coronavirus restrictions, all residents in Andalucia must remain indoors between 11pm and 6am.

The same individual has been previously denounced in court for similar crimes against road safety.

The incident comes following a similar case in Murcia where a drunk motorist was arrested by Guardia Civil after driving for 14 kilometres on the wrong side of the motorway.