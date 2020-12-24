THAT time of the year is upon us yet again and, although this time the Christmas buzzword is ‘atypical’, residents and visitors to Valencia city can enjoy a wide range of festive events while staying perfectly safe from COVID-19 and abiding by the health regulations.

The Plaza del Ayuntamiento as always is awash with lights and Yuletide cheer, with the festive merry-go-round and handcrafts fair adding to the fun, while the large Christmas tree in the Plaza de la Reina offers admirers the chance to write messages and goodwill wishes on the base, plus the classic Belen Nativity Scene.

Nativity Scene at the Plaza de la Reina

Another traditional element of Christmas in Valencia, the Feria de Navidad fairground, has also resisted the COVID-19 assault and is once again running in its usual spot on Ingeniero Manuel Soto Avenue.

However, in accordance with regulations, this year sees 60% less rides – with the iconic Ferris wheel as one of the victims of the chop – and maximum crowd numbers cut by half. Children and youngsters still have 11 rides to choose from, with the fair running until January 31.

The City of Arts and Sciences opens its doors free of charge to visit the sculpture exhibition by Taiwanese artist Hung Yi, entitled Galaxia Hung. The 14 pieces show different aspects of life and culture in Taiwan, with the display running until February 21.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so the traditional yearly Expojove games and workshops fair for young people this time moves out of its usual indoor location in Feria Valencia and schedules all concerts, theatre performances and stalls in the streets of 18 neighbourhoods and towns in and around the city, from Boxing Day until January 5.

On a less festive but equally enjoyable note, Valencia offers numerous walking routes through the city centre, plus beautiful beaches, the Albufera lake, the Turia gardens and other sites of great natural and historic interest.