ANDALUCIA detected 1,087 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, new figures have revealed.

Despite Thursday’s figure being five fewer than Wednesday, the incidence rate of the virus continued to increase.

It now stands at 149.1 cases per 100,000 people, having been at 146.8 yesterday.

? Evolución de la incidencia cumulada en #Andalucía.

? Casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes durante las últimas semanas. #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/pmnowg4DQQ — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 24, 2020

A graph shared by the Junta (above) shows the curve of the virus levelling out and now starting to increase.

It comes following weeks of decline from the moment stricter measures were brought in on November 10.

Meanwhile, 41 people lost their lives to the virus in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

Nevertheless, the southernmost region continues to have the fourth lowest rate of coronavirus in the country.

Hospital pressure is also continuing to decline, albeit at a very a slow pace.

The number of hospital beds in Andalucia taken up by COVID-19 is now 6.68%, down from over 7% just a couple of days ago.

In intensive care units, coronavirus sufferers take up 14.72% of beds, down from over 15% earlier in the week.

The number of conventional and ICU beds taken up by COVID at the national level are 9.24% and 20.20% respectively.

Since December 23, the region has been open to travellers across the country, who are permitted to visit family over Christmas.

The loosening of restrictions will be in place until and including January 6, unless there is a worrying enough spike in coronavirus.

Junta president Juanma Moreno will meet with the committee of experts on December 28 to evaluate the coronavirus Christmas plan.