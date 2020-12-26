A CONVICTED PAEDOPHILE who abused children aged 9 to 11 has been caught after spending almost a month on the run from UK authorities.

His Christmas Day arrest came after the 61-year-old had been convicted of abusing minors in his care over many years.

Spanish Policia Nacional surrounded the house in Rojales (Alicante), where he was in hiding.

Rojales and it’s popular urbanisation, Ciudad Quesada, is commonly-known as having the highest density of British expats on the Costa Blanca.

A number of law agencies from the UK and Spain had been working together throughout December, following his escape and subsequent intelligence regarding his whereabouts.

Sources say the man had convictions for acts of sexual violence going back to 1990 when he was jailed for three crimes of sexual assault against a minor under 14 years of age.

He was also convicted of two crimes of sexual assault against a male under the age of 14 in 1995.

All sentences handed down by the Swansea Crown Court in Wales

Once his Spanish hideaway was revealed, British authorities confirmed his identity and focused their interest in his search and arrest.

During his arrest, police noticed that his home was fortified with strong security measures to prevent entry.