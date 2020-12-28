SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has placed Malaga’s coastline under yellow alert today for strong winds, rain and coastal phenomena.

The alert will remain in effect until 6pm today, from Manilva to Nerja.

The gusty wind is expected to sweep through the eastern half of the Andalucian community while cloudy skies will bring widespread rainfall.

Snow levels will fall to 1000-1200 metres above sea level in the north-east of the community.



Despite the gusty wind, the predominant cloud covering in the area will see the maximum temperatures rise by a couple of degrees today, before dropping once again.

Ronda will see the New Year in with chilly temperatures that will not rise above 8C.

AEMET also warns of coastal phenomena, especially on the coast of Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, where a red alert has been activated for 10-metre high waves.

The maritime storm will also affect the Mediterranean, although less intense, seeing waves of up to 3 to 5 metres in some areas and, occasionally, 6 to 8 metres high in the Balearic Islands.

According to AEMET a yellow alert status does not pose an immediate risk to the general population, however you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day-to-day activities.