MORE details have been revealed of driver of a stolen delivery van that rammed a Guardia Civil patrol vehicle off the road on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old British man has been provisionally named as Benjamin M.M. however no further details are known at this time.

On Tuesday, Benjamin was arrested for injuring five Guardia Civil officers, one seriously, after a high speed chase along the A-7 motorway near the Baviera Golf Resort.

It was reported that the Brit had stolen a delivery van in Motril earlier that day and fled at high speed towards Malaga along the Mediterranean highway.

Officers soon began pursuing the vehicle which led to a chase for a number of kilometres before Benjamin rammed his van into the path of the following patrol car.

The accident caused the Guardia to spin off the road into oncoming traffic, seriously injuring one officer who is currently still receiving treatment at Malaga General Infirmary.

Details have also surfaced of Benjamin’s criminal history in Spain.

It was revealed that just two days before, he was arrested for stealing a moped in Motril.

He was subsequently arrested and released on charges after passing through the courts of Motril, just the day before the chase took place.