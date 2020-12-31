XIMO PUIG himself, the President of Valencia region, has promised the maximum deployment of police on the streets tonight to prevent parties from spreading the Coronavirus further.

He’s called for, “prudence, responsibility and solidarity.”

In yesterday’s security coordination meeting, he reiterated that “we are in exceptional circumstances [and] any recklessness is lethal for everyone.”

He then announced, “There is no New Year’s Eve”, insisting all regulations must be followed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

Police authorities, “will increase their operations to ensure parties already announced do not violate any of the sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19.”

Puig reminded local authorities that they are committed to act preventively, warning all premises that they must comply with regulations, or be closed down.

The threat of fines of up to 60,000 euros and cumulative fines of up to 600,000 euros for non-compliance was also mentioned.

Current measures in the region include border closures of the Valencian Community until January 15, except for certain exceptions.

The curfew between 11pm and 6am is still in place, except for tonight, December 31, where a slight extension is allowed for people to get home.

However, Puig insists, “in no case will this time extension be used to travel to different social meetings.”

For bars that do open, consumption at the table only is allowed, with 2m between tables, or 1.5m on terraces.

Olive Press reported that early celebrations will also be closely policed.

