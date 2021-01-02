THE first daily COVID-19 case update for 2021 in the Valencian Community has declared 1,098 new infections today(January 2), as the pandemic death toll edges towards 3,000.

13 people have died since the last update on December 31, taking the total to 2,988 in the region as a result of the coronavirus.

The latest COVID-19 case figure is much lower than the 2,832 new infections reported two days earlier.

The rates are significantly down due to the reporting and discovery of new infections being reduced over the New Year holiday.

539 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alicante Province in a rare occasion where the Costa Blanca-based area has had higher infection numbers than Valencia Province.

The upward trend of hospitalisations is rising in Alicante Province, with 539 patients compared to 518 on December 31.

117 people are in intensive care, which is nine more over two days.

No details were supplied by the health ministry about new coronavirus outbreaks in the Valencian Community