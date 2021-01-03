THE UK Government has been forced to step in after a slew of British expats reported being forbidden from re-entering Spain.

Scores of Brits have been denied boarding or even sent back home after landing in the country, despite having their green residency card or proof that they have begun the process to gain their TIE identity document.

The British Embassy set up emergency talks with their Spanish counterparts this weekend to ensure no more Brits were denied entry.

IN WRITING: Spanish Embassy vows no more trouble for British expats returning to Spain

“We are aware that during the current travel restrictions there have been some problems for British nationals resident in Spain who have been denied boarding to return to Spain,” the Spanish Embassy in London said in a statement today.

It comes after Spain banned anyone flying in from the UK, unless they are residents or Spanish citizens, following the announcement of the more contagious strain which had engulfed much of the country.

The statement added that it wanted to clarify two essential points.

Firstly, it reads, the Certificado de Registro de la Union Europea (aka green certificate), and the new TIE, ‘are valid proof of residency for UK nationals who wish to return to their homes in Spain.’

It added: “We can also confirm that those UK nationals who can prove that they have started their residency process, but who do not yet have their new TIE card, should also be allowed to board flights to return to Spain.

“The Government of Spain will put in place this measure for a grace period of seven days from January 4 2021.

“The document resguardo de solicitud o renovacion de tarjeta de extranjero can be considered as acceptable evidence.”

It means that as of today, no Brit who can prove their residency should be denied boarding a flight to Spain, or be turned away upon arrival.

“This clarification has also been shared with all the relevant airlines and ferries by the Spanish Embassy,” the British Embassy in Spain added.

It comes after British Airways refused nine Brits from boarding a flight to Spain at Heathrow Airport on Sunday morning.

All nine expats were in possession of their green residency cards, meaning they should have been permitted to travel.

In Barcelona, Spanish police ordered eight Britons to be returned to the UK, despite them also having their residency card.

Have you been denied entry to Spain despite having the necessary documents? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es