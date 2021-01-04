SPAIN’S weather agency has predicted the collision of a cold air mass and a humid subtropical one at the height of the Gulf of Cadiz which will result in heavy rainfall in the coming days.

This meteorological phenomenon is forecast to leave rainfall of up to 100 litres per square metre across much of the Malaga province.

A mass of cold air is currently brewing over the north of the Peninsula, by Wednesday it will have moved South coinciding with the arrival of humid subtropical air that is expected to enter the Gulf of Cadiz.

The collision of these two air masses will cause a kind of atmospheric ‘corridor’ to open up, through which very active Atlantic storms will enter bringing intense rainfall predicted to lash down in much of the province.

AEMET’s forecasts indicate that it will be from Wednesday, Epiphany, in the afternoon when the rainfall will be most intense, with a 95% probability of rain from 12 noon onwards.

For Thursday the probability is 100%, Friday it drops once again to 95% and Saturday the probability of rain will be 80%.

The freezing temperatures may even lead to snow fall in some points in the Malaga province at 500m or 600m above sea level.

Meanwhile, snow is predicted in almost 30 villages in Sevilla.

According to AEMET, there is a 45-50% probability of snow at an elevation of 300 meters above sea level in Sevilla on Three Kings Day.

Wednesday is expected to be a particularly cold day throughout the province of Sevilla, with temperatures ranging from -2C minimum to 10C degrees maximum.

The 28 villages in Sevilla where it could snow on Three Kings Day are: