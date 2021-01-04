OVER the last few years we’ve all had our fair share of disagreements with family members over Brexit.

Should we be in? Rather be out? Wherever you stand, the one thing we can all agree on is this political game of Hokey Pokey has gone on far too long.

So when Britain finally left the EU as the clock struck 11pm on December 31, we all assumed that Brexiteers would finally be happy that the deal was done and the dust had settled.

But for one Pro-Brexit couple, their life in Spain took a hilarious turn when they admitted to their daughter one distinct downside of ditching Europe.

The British couple have gone viral on social media after sending a text complaining that they no longer had access to UK shows while living in Spain.

The message had Twitter users in stitches after Joey posted the disgruntled text she had received from her expat mum and dad.

Explaining the situation she wrote: “My parents who voted for Brexit and then moved to Spain. A photo story” alongside screenshot of what seems to be Sky’s policies.

The screen grab shows that members would no longer “be entitled to stream Sky outside the UK” – meaning her hapless parents were cut off from watching Only Fools and Horses on their telly.

The full screenshot read: “From January 2021, the UK will no longer be part of the EU, we we won’t be able to provide this service in the same way”.

The tweet racked up more than 2.58k shares and over 242.4k likes since it was posted online and users were quick to point out the irony of the situation.

One tweeted: “I’m so sorry, but I’m laughing way too hard”.

Another wrote: “I shouldn’t laugh, but Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving.”

A third replied: “And that’s what we call: KARMA.”