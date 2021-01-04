ANDALUCIA has detected 1,077 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

While it is 1,143 fewer than the number reported on Sunday, the figure represents a significant increase from last Monday, when 567 cases were detected.

However deaths have decreased, with 10 people losing their lives to the virus in the region in the past 24 hours, four fewer than the day before.

The ever-important cumulative incidence rate now stands at 155 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, making the region still among the least affected in the country.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/vnqP8PeakI — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) January 4, 2021

Out of the eight provinces, Cadiz detected the most cases in the past 24 hours, counting 211.

It comes as the Campo de Gibraltar, situated within Cadiz, has seen eight municipalities shut down due to fears over the more contagious UK strain of the virus.

Gibraltar, which has detected cases of the new strain, also announced a new lockdown at the weekend.

Malaga province counted the second-most cases Monday, with 198, followed by Almeria with 168, Sevilla 128, Granada 123, Cordoba 118, Jaen 108 and Huelva just 21.

There were only 272 people who recovered from the disease on Monday.

Meanwhile there have been 58 more coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in Andalucia between Sunday and Monday.

While it brings the total number of patients to 998, that figure is still 18 fewer than Monday last week.

Of the 998 patients, 212 are in intensive care units, two fewer than Sunday and 12 fewer than seven days ago.

With hospitalisations below 1,000, the southernmost region is a far cry away from the peaks of the first and second waves, which saw close to 3,000 coronavirus sufferers in hospitals.

It comes as the Junta will decide today whether or not to keep current restrictions as they have been over the Christmas period.

Some of the freedoms are set to end on January 10, but ministers have hinted that they are set to be extended past that date following a meeting with the so-called committee of experts today.