FRIENDS and family of Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, have spoken out over last weeks allegations surrounding the mum-of-five’s Spanish heritage.

Allegations came out last week over the 36-year-old’s claims that she was of Spanish descent and that she had spent years pretending to be from Spain.

However she was forced to release a video on Instagram defending her claims after holes in her history were discovered by online sleuths.

The inconsistances sent the internet into a frenzy and Baldwin’s real history soon came out, leading to the former yoga teacher’s profiles hastily amending her birth details.

For years, Hilaria claimed that she was Spanish, often speaking in a Spanish accent and lauding her Spanish roots to anyone who would listen.

It soon emerged that her name was acually Hilary, and that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts to American parents and in her younger life had no connection to Spain whatsoever.

Hilaria’s parents moved to Mallorca in 2011 and split their time between Spain and the US, a fact that has led Hilaria to call the Balearic Island her ‘home’ and raise her five children Leonardo, Carmen Gabriela, Rafael, Romeo and Eduardo as bilingual.

Since the end of year controversy, friends of Hilaria and fellow celebrities have leapt to her defense.

Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley showed her sympathy for Hilaria over the weekend in her Instagram story.

“I feel bad for what she’s going through in the press at the moment. I don’t think she deserves it,” said Kemsley.

Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter from his first marriage to Kim Basinger, showed her support for her step-mother, and described her own personal troubles with the showbiz trolls.

“That’s the thing I can say that most of you don’t understand…what it’s like to have your family’s private affairs aired out and analyzed by millions of strangers,”

“I love my step mother very much, this is her business and I won’t be saying anything further on the matter.” said Ireland.

Alec’s brother Billy, and his wife Chynna Phillips spoke out to the New York Times in defense of Hilaria, saying they have been in constant contact with the pair since the allegations came out.

“This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria,” said Billy.

“Who’s gonna throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law? She’s a good woman and, you know, none of us are perfect. We all have issues and we all have our things,” said Phillips in a Youtube statement.

Now everyone has been so supportive however, with many accusing Hilaria of cultural appropriation and ‘borrowing’ an identity to further her career.

Conservative author Candace Owens has accused Hilaria of ‘playing pretend’ and compared her fabrication to transgender people and the case of Rachel Anne Doležal, a white woman who has spent years, and thousands of dollars claiming to be black.

“Hilaría Baldwin is NOT Spanish. Rachel Dolezal will NEVER be black. A biological man is NOT a woman. And a biological female will never be a man.” said Owens.

“Playing pretend is playing pretend. Even if you commit to it for years”